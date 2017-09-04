Greco moves into CPDRC

ABOUT a month after his detention at the Tuburan District Jail for charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, it’s now the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) for Leodegreco “Greco” Sanchez, son of the late Cebu vice-governor Gregorio Sanchez.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 59 of Toledo City handling Greco’s case ordered his transfer to the provincial jail facility in Barangay Kalunasan, some 70 kilometers south of Toledo City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Escorted by law enforcers from the Toledo City Police Station and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in-charge of Tuburan’s jail facility, Greco arrived at the CPDRC, Monday afternoon. He was then brought to a regular cell.

His legal counsel, lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna, told reporters in a phone interview that the move resulted from a request by BJMP Tuburan to presiding Judge Hermes Montero to transfer Greco out of their facility due to overcrowding.

“In fact, they informed the court that he should not be accepted anymore in their jail because of congestion there,” said Dela Cerna, adding that his client did not object to the move.

“He said he is willing to be transferred to CPDRC,” said Dela Cerna.

CPDRC currently houses nearly 3,000 inmates, a number double its designed capacity of 1,500.

Greco was arrested in his Tuburan farm last July after operatives of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) seized two unlicensed firearms, several ammunition, and drug paraphernalia such as tin foils and weighing scales.

The Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office found probable cause to elevate the case to the trial courts, and recommended no bail for Sanchez, citing that illegal possession of at least three weapons – two guns and ammunition – is a non-bailable offense.

Also arrested were Greco’s common-law partner, Maricel Gregory, and two caretakers identified as Glenn Nacion and Jolbert Jacaba. Dela Cerna said they will file a bail motion before the presiding court this week.

“We want to prove that the accused is eligible for bail regardless if he is penalized with reclusion perpetua (imprisonment of at least twenty years),” he said.