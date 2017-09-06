Search for article

Eight caught in pot session in San Fernando

SHARES:

09:44 AM September 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, September 6th, 2017 09:44 AM

San Fernando, Cebu map. (Photo grabbed from google.com)

 

EIGHT people were caught for holding a pot session in Barangay Greenhills, San Fernando on Tuesday afternoon.

In a drug-bust operation conducted by the municipal drug enforcement unit, police busted into a house suspected to be a drug den.

Tate Chuck Malate, James Marvin Marilao, Kim Mate, Angelita Estrera, Galileo Genayas, Crispen Calago, Arnel Lisondra and Reymundo Relado were arrested in the operation.

Tate, a street level drug pusher, yielded five sachets of shabu.

According to police data, Estrera and Relado already surrendered to police during the Oplan Tokhang last year.

All eight suspects are now detained in San Fernando precinct.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.