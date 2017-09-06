Eight caught in pot session in San Fernando

EIGHT people were caught for holding a pot session in Barangay Greenhills, San Fernando on Tuesday afternoon.

In a drug-bust operation conducted by the municipal drug enforcement unit, police busted into a house suspected to be a drug den.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Chuck Malate, James Marvin Marilao, Kim Mate, Angelita Estrera, Galileo Genayas, Crispen Calago, Arnel Lisondra and Reymundo Relado were arrested in the operation.

Tate, a street level drug pusher, yielded five sachets of shabu.

According to police data, Estrera and Relado already surrendered to police during the Oplan Tokhang last year.

All eight suspects are now detained in San Fernando precinct.