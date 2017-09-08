Alleged drug lord, girlfriend killed in ambush

Couple killed in an ambush incident in Carcar City, southern Cebu on Friday afternoon.

Merlito ‘Etot’ Saducas and his common law partner, Angeline Cabicas, suffered fatal gunshot wounds after motorcycle-riding men shot at them. The couple was on board their motorcycle in Sitio Bangko, Barangay Valencia around 1 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Supt. Jose Lidawa, chief of Carcar City PNP said Saducas is a known drug lord in the city and was jailed in New Bilibid Prison before.

Lidawa said their investigation centers on three motives of the incident.

“It might be robbery because a cash worth P30,000 was reportedly lost. We are also looking into the possibility that the victim has not remitted his collection of drug sales or the killing may have been caused by possible revenge,” Lidawa said.

He added that Saducas also delivered illegal drugs to neighboring towns in southern Cebu.

A manhunt operation is underway for the arrest of the assailants.