Plumber, fish vendor caught for selling drugs

A PLUMBER and a fish vendor were arrested for allegedly selling shabu in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla.

In a buy-bust operation conducted by the municipal drug enforcement unit on Saturday night, Edwin Alcazar Basnillo and Rolando Plarisan were apprehended for possessing 35 sachets of shabu worth P7,500.

Basnillo, who works as a plumber in Barangay Linao, was the subject of the buy-bust operation. The suspect is considered a street level target.

Plarisan, meanwhile, is a newly identified drug personality. Plarisan reportedly works as a fish vendor in Barangay Tuyan, City of Naga.

Basnillo and Plarisan are now detained in Minglanilla police precinct pending the filing of charges against them next week.