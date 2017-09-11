Talking About Spaces: The First PIID VizMin Convention is Happening at PHILBEX Cebu 2017

THE country’s leading events and expositions organizer Worldbex Services International (WSI) together with the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID) VizMin Chapter, proudly presents the first-ever PIID VizMin Convention to be held at the Philippine Building and Construction Expo Cebu 2017. PHILBEX Cebu will be held at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall on September 14 to 17 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and the PIID VizMin Convention has a stellar and exciting lineup of talks for its first run. At the core of the convention is the desire to enhance the community’s ability to assimilate and address global trends and issues, both of which are concerns for both the global and local industry.

Leading design expert Francis Surjaseputra will open the first day with his talk entitled “Decoding the East” which will shed light on the region’s rich design heritage. Architect Richard Rinen follows with his fresh perspective on the role of healthcare spaces’ interior design, lighting, and acoustics in improving patients’ wellbeing with his talk “Space and Wellbeing Trends in Designing Healthcare Spaces”.

Day 2 begins with a global touch, as Eggarat Wongcharit’s starts with his talk entitled “Glocalizing Thailand” and will be followed by Oliver Salva’s “Design Research: Involving the Community in the Creative Process”. Salva’s talk will tackle understanding the role of those who will inhabit spaces during the design process. To end the day is Winchester Lemen’s “Chairs REimagined”, an enlightening lecture on reconciling recycling with design.

Last but definitely not the least are some of design and architecture’s highly influential speakers scheduled for Day 3, starting with interior design expert Jane Ho who will be speaking on the evolution of design and its transformation through time. Architect Rosario “Ning” Encarnacion-Tan follows with her talk entitled “Bamboo Architecture”, which will tackle the often underestimated strength and beauty of natural materials. Multi-awarded interior designer, product designer, stylist, and floral designer Leo Almeria closes the day and the convention with a comprehensive lecture on the importance of archiving and design documentation.

Also happening at PHILBEX Cebu 2017 is a showcase of over 100 exhibitors within a total of 1,158 sqm of exhibition space. This year’s theme is “Building Bolder Perspectives”, which seeks to elevate the way we see our spaces and how we conceive our structures. The PIID VizMin convention is a move toward upgrading our design and opening the dialogue in the community. PHILBEX Cebu 2017 desires to inspire the industry and its community of practitioners and consumers to adapt a more progressive and resilient perspective in their professional practice and buying decisions. PIID VizMin convention is expected to add a comprehensive dimension to this year’s trade show.

Take part in the first PIID VizMin Convention at PHILBEX Cebu 2017 for P1,800 a day for PIID members, P2000 a day for non-PIID members, and P1,300 a day for students. Also available is the 3-day package rate which is priced at P5000 a day for PIID members, P5,600 for non-PIID members, and P3,500 for students. For more information, please follow @worldbex on Facebook and Instagram.