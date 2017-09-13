Espenido: Ozamiz City should not be feared

OZAMIZ City Police Chief Jovie Espenido apologized to the people and barangay captains of the city of Ozamiz after the village chiefs claimed that the city is now feared by people.

On Wednesday, Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido talked with the barangay captains who attended the 2nd Liga ng mga Barangay Mindanao Chapter held in Cebu City.

“Nangayo ko og pasaylo sa tanan sa mga nahitabo. Dili na akong kagustuhan pero kanang gitugot na sa Ginoo ang nahitabo, dawaton ta,” Espenido told the village chiefs. (I ask for your forgiveness on what happened. It’s all God’s will not mine, we should accept it.)

Espenido was referring to the anti-illegal drug operation against the Parojinog family where Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and 13 others were killed. Espenido led the operation.

Espenido said the barangay captains informed him that many people now consider the city as unsafe.

“I don’t know why they’re afraid. I will do my best to change that perception, and the barangay captains will help me achieve that goal.”

Of the 51 barangays in Ozamis City, Espenido claimed that 10 of which are already drug-cleared.

“They want to cooperate. We will try our best to achieve a totally drug-free Ozamiz City within the year,” Espenido added.