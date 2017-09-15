Police face blank wall in lawyer’s shooting

POLICE still have no leads as to the assailants of Tuburan Councilor, lawyer Renante dela Cerna or the motive behind the shooting.

Cebu City Police Office director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria said they are inclined to believe that the shooting may have something to do with his work as a lawyer, although they are also looking into all possible angles.

“Tiningnan natin ang angulo dun, possible yung sa pagka-lawyer nya, may mga sensitive na kasong na-handle siya. Tinitingnan din natin yung being a councilor ng tuburan, so lahat yan, sinisilip natin, kung saan tayo makakakuha ng magandang lead,” Doria said.

(We are looking at a possible angle of his being a lawyer. He has handled sensitive cases. We’re also looking into his being a Tuburan councilor. We’re looking into all possible angles where we will get a good lead.)

At around 7 p.m. last Wednesday, dela Cerna, who was on his way home on board a motorcycle-for-hire, was shot several times by two men on board another motorcycle in Barangay Talamban.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez said that dela Cerna sustained five gun shot wounds on his upper body and pelvis.

Rommel Mante, the driver of the motorcycle-for-hire, was also wounded in the attack but was in stable condition.

Ybañez said dela Cerna was with his six-year-old daughter but luckily, the daughter was not wounded.

Ybañez said that according to the victim, the two suspects were wearing ski masks.

Doria said that unlike in an ambush where the assailants lie in wait until their victim passes before attacking him, Dela Cerna was being tailed by his assailants and was shot near his house.

“Actually parang dun lang nagkaroon ng pagkakataon kasi parang tinarget talaga sya, kasi kung ambush yun, nag-aantay na, parang lumalabas nasundan ehh. Siguro dun lang nakakita ng pagkakataon, dun ginawa yung kremin,” he added.

(It seemed the suspects only got the chance to shoot him in that place. He was already the target. If that was an ambush, they should have waited for him to pass by.)

Dela Cerna has been transferred to another hospital and is being guarded by Cebu City policemen to secure his safety.

Investigators have interviewed possible witnesses, said Doria. He also assured that the identity of possible witnesses would be confidential and that they would be protected.

They are also checking if there are CCTV cameras near the crime scene.