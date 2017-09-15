Search for article

Elderly woman, son, two men nabbed in Pasil; P100K shabu seized

12:44 PM September 15th, 2017

By: USJ-R Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo, September 15th, 2017 12:44 PM

(CDN PHOTO/ROSALIE ABATAYO)

NEARLY P100,000 worth of drugs were seized by police from an elderly woman, her son and two others in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City Friday morning.

The 64-year-old suspect identified as Evangeline Oyao admitted that she sold drugs but denied using the shabu.

She yielded 91 sachets and one medium-sized pack of shabu. Oyao also denied that her 22-year-old son, John Lysther, was involved in her business.

The younger Oyao and his mother were caught by police.

“I think I had some of the drugs mixed in with his things,” Oyao said in Cebuano.

Two other men identified as Glenn Aying and Julcar Laraño were caught in a pot session in the area.

They allegedly bought shabu from Oyao who admitted to selling shabu she sourced from nearby Barangay Ermita for over a year.

