PAGASA: Unstable weather for Cebu

SUNNY mornings, rainy afternoons for Cebu this week.

Prepare for unstable weather conditions in Cebu as the state weather bureau forecasts cloudy and hot mornings and rain showers in the afternoon until Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engr. Oscar Tabada of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) – Mactan said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting the country.

ITCZ is a belt of low pressure which circles the Earth generally near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemisphere come together.

The ITCZ generates rains and thunderstorms over large areas.

“We need to be cautious because of the changing weather. If you have outdoor activities, prepare umbrellas,” said Tabada.

Tabada added that the afternoon rains and thunderstorms may cause flooding in areas with bad drainage systems.

As of Saturday, Pagasa-Mactan has already recorded 141 millimeters of rain since the start of September. Pagasa forecasts a 171 millimeter average rainfall volume for the month.

Light to moderate winds will be blowing from the northwest to west.

Tabada also noted light to moderate seas off Cebu coasts, considerably a good condition for fishing.

Metro Cebu will feel an average of 26 to 32 degree Celsius from Sunday to Wednesday.

Tabada said Pagasa has not detected a looming low pressure area within the Philippine area of responsibility.

To ensure safety especially on outdoor activities, Pagasa encourages everyone to monitor weather updates from the Pagasa social media accounts.