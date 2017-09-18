Search for article

J Centre awards Voice Quest winners

SHARES:

01:41 PM September 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Cheche Lara, September 18th, 2017 01:41 PM
J Centre Voice Quest

From L-R: Lorjerist Llanto – J Centre Mall’s Marketing Assistant, Coach Nyl Navarro of Music in Motion, Johnel Bucog – Grand Champion, Anatrel Capada – J Centre Mall’s Marketing OIC, and Hannah Loise Redillas – J Centre Mall’s Marketing Assistant

 

J Centre Mall’s Voice Quest, the search for the next platinum star, ended with a blast last August 26.

Voice Quest’s final sing-off held at J Centre Mall’s Atrium area, was filled with platinum melody as TOP 4 contenders showcased their exceptional singing skills.

Johnel Bucog won as the grand champion, receiving a total of P20,000 worth of cash and gift certificates. 1st runner-up Avy Kate Odango won P15,000, while 2nd runner-up Kenneth Angelo Enriquez received P10,000. Awarded as the 3rd runner-up, Bless Ebarita bagged a total of P5,000 worth of cash and gift certificates.

All prizes are courtesy of J Centre Mall’s partner, Music in Motion, as well as their sponsors: Comfit, Philippine Paradise, Right Reads, Folded & Hung, Aji Ichiban, JC Fashion Store, Plains & Prints, and BBQ Chicken & Beer.

As an added bonus, the TOP 4 winners were awarded scholarship grants courtesy of Music in Motion.

 

From L-R: Lorjerist Llanto – J Centre Mall’s Marketing Assistant, Johnel Bucog – Grand Champion, Avy Kate Odango – 1st Runner Up, Bless Ebarita – 3rd Runner Up, Kenneth Angelo Enriquez – 2nd Runner Up, and Coach Nyl Navarro of Music in Motion

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.