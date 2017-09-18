J Centre awards Voice Quest winners

J Centre Mall’s Voice Quest, the search for the next platinum star, ended with a blast last August 26.

Voice Quest’s final sing-off held at J Centre Mall’s Atrium area, was filled with platinum melody as TOP 4 contenders showcased their exceptional singing skills.

Johnel Bucog won as the grand champion, receiving a total of P20,000 worth of cash and gift certificates. 1st runner-up Avy Kate Odango won P15,000, while 2nd runner-up Kenneth Angelo Enriquez received P10,000. Awarded as the 3rd runner-up, Bless Ebarita bagged a total of P5,000 worth of cash and gift certificates.

All prizes are courtesy of J Centre Mall’s partner, Music in Motion, as well as their sponsors: Comfit, Philippine Paradise, Right Reads, Folded & Hung, Aji Ichiban, JC Fashion Store, Plains & Prints, and BBQ Chicken & Beer.

As an added bonus, the TOP 4 winners were awarded scholarship grants courtesy of Music in Motion.