Customs papers for US Dodge car case

The case of the US Dodge Charger cars donated to Cebu City during Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s previous term had been bolstered with additional documents submitted by Apas Barangay Chairman Ramil Ayuman.

The documents came from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) stated that the sale of the two vehicles were not allowed.

Ayuman filed charges of misconduct and serious dishonesty at the Office of the President last February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor earlier explained that he has no criminal or administrative liability in the complaint filed because the cars he was using were bought by his nephew Paolo Jacinto from Bigfoot Studios, Inc.

“Thereby casting serious doubt on respondent Osmeña’s excuse or claim – which was merely an afterthought flimsily to evade administrative and criminal liability for taking the subject Dodge Chargers for Respondent Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña’s personal gain,” read Ayuman’s supplemental affidavit complaint which he submitted to the Office of the President last week.

He said Invoice No. DC2008-02 dated October 20, 2008 stated that the Dodge Charger cars were “not for sale” and that the vehicles were “to be used as props for movie production” only.

At the same time, Ayuman said the Packing List of the cars dated October 20, 2008 also stated that the cars were “not for sale” and were only “to be used as props for movie production.”

Ayuman said the mayor cannot use as an excuse that he continued using the vehicles even after his previous term as mayor ended because the cars were sold to his nephew.

Ayuman said the “sale is highly anomalous” and was just simulated in order for the mayor to evade criminal and administrative liability over the use of the vehicles donated by Bigfoot to Cebu City.

He said the mayor violated provisions of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Osmeña also violated Presidential Decree 46 or an Act Making it Punishable for Public Officials and Employees to Receive, and for Private Persons to give, gifts on any occasion, including Christmas, Ayuman said.

The affidavit stated that Bigfoot has a transaction with City Hall during Osmeña’s previous term for the lease of parcel of lot by Bigfoot at the South Road Properties (SRP) for its studio.

Ayuman also questioned the mayor’s use of the City Legal Office in answering the complaint against him, saying that Section 481 of the Local Government Code stated that the city legal officer can only represent a city official in his official capacity.

Osmeña earlier said he is confident that Ayuman’s complaint will be dismissed.

He pointed to a 2012 case filed by former mayor Michael Rama against him over the same case that was dismissed by the Ombudsman last Oct. 13, 2016.