Man demolishes brother’s home in Lapu

05:10 PM September 25th, 2017

A MAN demolished his brother’s home as part of Barangay Pajo’s campaign against illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City Monday morning.

Ice Balani told reporters that he volunteered to demolish his brother Portugal Balani’s home to show his commitment in helping the barangay eliminate illegal drugs.

He said his brother has not returned home after it was raided last July.

Several houses were also marked with “Likayi ang dautan aron dili matanggong sa prisohan (Refrain from using illegal drugs to avoid imprisonment)” stickers.

The stickers also bear the contact number of Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police director, and Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, head of Police Station 3.

