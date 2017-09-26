Negros Oriental’s return hailed by RDC

SIQUIJOR — Negros Oriental officials were warmly welcomed in yesterday’s Regional Development Council (RDC-7) to signify the province’s return to Central Visayas.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and fellow provincial officials attended the council meeting at the Coco Grove Beach Resort in San Juan, Siquijor, during which their private sector representatives were confirmed by the RDC.

“It really feels good to be back. We thank Chairman Kenneth Cobonpue for accepting Negros Oriental as part of this RDC. Today marks the beginning of a new era for Negros Oriental as we return back to RDC-7,” Degamo said.

He admitted that they didn’t think that the Negros Island Region (NIR) created by Executive Order (EO) 183 that was issued during the Aquino administration would be successful since he considered it “highly irregular and illegal.”

During the meeting, Degamo also traced his roots to Bohol province. RDC-7 co-chairperson Kenneth Cobonpue welcomed the province back to the RDC-7, saying the council will take into consideration the province’s priority programs and projects.

Cobonpue said there will be a consultation and orientation with all local governments of Siquijor and Negros Oriental on Oct. 13 in which they will also identify priority programs and projects for the two provinces.

Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa, who hosted the RDC meeting, said he’s happy with Negros Oriental’s return since he’s good friends with Degamo and they have been working together closely in the past years.

Last August, President Rodrigo Duterte issued EO 38 revoking EO 183 which created the NIR. EO 38 orders Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to revert to Region VI and VII respectively.