Philippines, South Korea celebrate stronger ties

IT has been a roller coaster ride for the Korean community in Cebu and the rest of the country after travel advisories were issued, terror attacks transpired and martial law was declared in Mindanao in the past months.

Despite these, top Korean officials in Cebu remain upbeat about the continued strong cooperation between the Republics of Korea and the Philippines.

During the 7th Cebu City Korea Day celebration at SM City Cebu on Saturday, Consul General Oh Sung Yong of the Korean Consulate in Cebu expressed optimism in overcoming the humps the Korean community experienced early this year.

“We have faced difficult situations caused by the issuance of travel advisory in Bohol, the Resorts World Manila terror attack and the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Although these have not been fully resolved yet, I hope we can overcome them soon and turn them into an opportunity to leap for a new phase,” Oh said.

Oh revealed that the exchanges of tourist visits between South Korea and the Philippines continue to improve.

In 2016, the consul general said about 1.47 million Koreans visited the Philippines. Around 842,000 stopped at Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, around 566,000 Filipinos visited South Korea last year.

On Saturday, groups from South Korea showcased traditional performances at the SM Northwing. Dancers from Mandaue City also presented some traditional Filipino folk dances.

The public also enjoyed Korean exhibits, food and film festivals.

Part of Saturday’s event was the 7th Cebu K-Pop Star grand finals where girl group Merge took home the first prize. The group performed the hit song “Whatta Man” by Korean girl group IOI.

North Korea threat

Oh stressed the need for the two countries to continuously support each other especially with the looming threats posed by North Korea.

North Korea recently conducted nuclear tests and missile launches.

After North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, the Philippine government suspended all trade with North Korea.

Despite the threats, the Consulate in Cebu expressed excitement over South Korea’s hosting of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Oh said he hopes Filipinos would get the chance to visit their country and enjoy watching the winter sports games slated in February 2018.