RAFI announces new president

THE Board of Trustees of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) announces the appointment of Dominica “Domi” Chua as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RAFI effective immediately.

The Board decision was announced first to the team leaders of RAFI last September 22 by Jon Ramon Aboitiz who took over the leadership of the organization in May of this year. He remains to be Chairman and shall likewise assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Domi is an exemplary team leader for RAFI who has served with distinction, dedication, and passion throughout the years. It is indeed appropriate that she now be appointed as President to continue to excel and carry forward the vision and mission of RAFI. I can only imagine how proud and pleased my grandfather, father and Bobby are about this new development and am sure they are applauding the choice of our new President,” Jon Ramon said.

Domi Chua joined RAFI in 1975 and served as its Finance officer from 1983 to 1994. She became COO in 1995 until this new appointment. Through four decades, she has been involved in the full range of foundation activities and has represented RAFI in numerous civil society and governmental councils.

RAFI pursues initiatives towards elevating lives through a comprehensive approach that champions best practices in community development in five focus areas—integrated development, micro-finance and entrepreneurship, culture and heritage, leadership and citizenship, and education.