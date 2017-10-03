CHR PROBE STARTS

Investigation to center on circumstances behind deaths of three brothers who were just released from jail

As Mandaue City police insist that the deaths of the three Umpad brothers were the result of a legitimate buy-bust operation last Monday dawn, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has decided to step in and investigate the circumstances behind their deaths.

Lawyer Arvin Odron, CHR regional director, said it is possible the brothers were purposely killed.

“Ako na gi-instruct (I instructed last Monday) ang Investigation Section to start the probe and engage the bereaved family. We have been monitoring the operations of our law enforcement, especially if the death results from the use of firearm, to ensure that abuses are monitored and the perpetrators are held accountable,” Odron said.

Jerome Umpad, 28; his brothers Ruben, 25; and John Vincent, 26, had just been acquitted of murder and released from prison Friday evening through the Enhanced Justice on Wheels Program of the Supreme Court. They had been jailed since 2009 and had already served the minimum of their sentence had they been convicted.

Buy bust?

Their mother, Jean, questioned the claims of the police.

“Nganong na buy bust na man to nga wala gani sila nanuktok? Gideretso nila’g guba among koral ug pultahan. Giposasan nila si Rustom ug akong live-in partner. Ilaha pang giyatakan ang nawong. Ako ug akong umagad nga asawa ni Rustom gitukmod pa. Nagkadugo pa siya,” she said.

(How could that be a buy bust when they did not even knock? They just destroyed our gate and door, handcuffed Rustom and my live-in partner. They even stepped on the face of my live-in partner. I and my daughter-in-law, the wife of Rustom, were pushed out. She was bloodied.)

She said the police never had any transaction with her sons, who were sleeping with her inside their shanty when the police swooped down.

She and her daughter-in-law were ordered to go out of the shanty, and she asked the police what was happening.

“Pagdungog nako adtong buto-buto, niingon na gyud ko nga wala na akong mga anak. Patay na gyud sila (When I heard the gunshots, I knew that my sons were dead),” the tearful mother related.

Fear

Jean claimed her sons were not treated with respect.

“Ilang gibaboy akong mga anak. Hustisya unta para nila (They treated my sons like pigs. They deserve justice),” Jean cried.

But she also admitted being too afraid to file a case against the police, especially since her youngest son Rustom is in the custody of the police.

According to the raiding team, they found Rustom in possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Nahadlok ko sa akong seguridad, sa akong pamilya. Ilabi na kang Rustom nga naa pa sa prisohan. Naa sa ilahang mga kamot,” Jean said.

(I am afraid for my security and that of my family, especially Rustom who is in prison and in their hands.)

But the grieving mother said she cannot just be silent.

“Dili puwede nga mohilom ra ko. Ilahang gipatay akong anak ug giingon nga namaligya kuno og drugas. Wala na sila na priso tungod sa drugas, tungod lang kay nakapatay si Jerome, nga na-provoke pa siya adto. Murder ilahang kaso dili drugas,” Jean said.

(I cannot keep silent. They killed my sons and accused them of selling drugs. They were not imprisoned for drugs. It was because Jerome killed somebody after being provoked. Their case was for murder, not drugs.)

Odron, meanwhile, said, “We are likewise looking into the truthfulness of the allegation of ‘nanlaban’ and compare the same with whatever forensic evidence we gather.”

He said they will also ask the police to coordinate with them so that they can get their side of the matter.

For his part, Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal said they will welcome the investigation by the CHR.

Legitimate operation

Mandaue City police director Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas stood firm in his claim that the deaths of the Umpad brothers were because they fired at them first.

He showed documents that the Umpad brothers were members of the Sadaya Drug Group allegedly operating even inside the Mandaue City Jail. He named a certain Arnold Sadaya as the group’s leader.

“Marami na kaming nahuli na mga members ng Sadaya drug group at ikinanta ang mga ito, kaya nga nasa listahan namin sila at nang lumabas ay nagpatuloy pa rin,” said Alanas.

(We have arrested several members of the Sadaya drug group and they divulged their names. That is why they were in our list, and when they were released, they still continued to sell drugs).

He also showed a coordination report with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that the elements of Police Station 3 would conduct a drug buy-bust operation against John Vincent Umpad whom they have allegedly validated selling shabu through surveillance.

“Nanghihinayang kami at laya na sana sila, pero may mga ebidensya kami na nagbebenta sila ng shabu at nanlaban pa sa ating kapulisan,” added Alanas.

(It is unfortunate as they had already been released. But we have evidence that they sell shabu and they even fired at us.)

Police claimed they recovered a .45 caliber pistol, a .357 revolver, a .25 caliber revolver and five small sachets of shabu from the brothers. The youngest brother, who was spared, was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alanas promised to cooperate in the CHR investigation.

A lost future

Jerome Umpad wanted to find work after his release last Friday and get a chance at finding a new life.

His sister Gladys said that Jerome was envious of his cousins who had jobs.

“Nasuya siya sa among mga ig-agaw nga naay work. Ganahan siya makakita og trabaho (He was envious of our cousins who have work. He wanted to find a job),” Gladys told Cebu Daily News.

She said her brothers wanted to start a new life after being imprisoned for eight years.

Jerome was only 21 when they were imprisoned. John Vincent and Ruben were 20 and 18, respectively.

Last Friday, Judge Mercedita Ygnacio of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 28 in Mandaue City ordered the release of Jerome, John Vincent and Ruben after they were acquitted of the charge of murder and direct assault, according to the Certificate of Discharge from Jail obtained by CDN.

But the newly found freedom was short-lived, and any plans for a better life are now gone for these young men.