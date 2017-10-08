UV looking to finally get past Ateneo de Cebu

IN THE HALLOWED halls of the University of the Visayas (UV), five years is a pretty long wait for a Cesafi title.

This season, the UV Baby Lancers aim to end that drought as they face off against their nemesis, the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in a best-of-three finals series for the Cesafi juniors title.

Game 1 kicks off tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

According to Baby Lancers head coach Gerald Ylaya, the fact that they have tasted defeat at the hands of the boys in blue for so long is the team’s motivation to chase down a title that its rival has held for four straight years.

The last time UV has held the Cesafi crown was back in 2011 when a team led by current UAAP stars Paul Desiderio and Ron Dennison upset the Magis Eagles.

“The Baby Lancers have been denied the championship for so long that their hunger is so great,” said Ylaya, who remarked that he doesn’t really care who their opponent in the finals is.

“It does not matter if it’s the Magis or another team who is just as good. What matters is that we take what we came for. The Baby Lancers have worked too hard and too long for it.”

With a team that boasts of veterans JJ Rosete, Joshua Yerro and Beirn Laurente, Ylaya said he has the ideal combination of toughness, talent and cohesion.

But will it be enough to get over the powerhouse Magis Eagles?

“Maybe because we have finally found the perfect chemistry,” Ylaya said.

It can be remembered, though, that UV lost to this very same Ateneo de Cebu squad in the Cebu finals of the NBTC earlier this year.

“We have gone through a lot of heartaches together. That’s why it’s great to go through victories together as well,” he said.

And he hopes that he can finally get one over the Magis Eagles in the finals.

Laurente, a crafty guard who has emerged as one of the very best high school guards in the local scene today, said that they are prepared for whatever Ateneo de Cebu has up its sleeve tomorrow.

“I expect them (Ateneo de Cebu) to come out strong in Game 1. That’s why we’ve been preparing so hard. We’ve studied each and every one of their players.”