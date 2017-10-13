Brace your appetite as CEFBEX 2017 opens!

Back to serve up the tastiest and most delectable culinary experience, Worldbex Services International – the country’s leading events management company – is thrilled to present the 9th Cebu Food and Beverages Expo (CEFBEX)! Happening from October 12 until October 15 from 10 AM to 8 PM, CEFBEX 2017 invites foodies to take part in the “Ultimate Foodventure” for free!

130 of the region’s leading F&B brands make up this year’s roster of CEFBEX exhibitors.

Like all adventures, CEFBEX likewise invites its visitors to immerse in new experiences with its exciting line-up of event highlights. Not to be missed is the Cebu Farmers Market, a pavilion which will showcase produce from organic farmers across Cebu.

Also, headlining the show is this year’s CEFBEX Culinary Cup Interschool and Home Chef Edition. The participating schools include Benedicto College, University of Cebu, University of Cebu Lahug-Mandaue, University of San Carlos, University of Visayas, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Philippine School of Culinary Arts (PSCA), Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College.

Meanwhile, the Home Chef edition will witness 10 participants from different parts of Visayas battle it out on stage. With no formal background in culinary but gifted with innate cooking talents, it would be truly inspiring to see how the participants would manage to serve up top-notch dishes.

A series of competition will likewise be held to showcase the skills of beverage professionals. Divided into two categories of Interschool and Professional, visitors are encouraged to check out the Barista Competition, Latte Art Competition, Taster Cup, and the Brewers Cup.

Plus, cooking enthusiasts are sure to delight over the live cooking demos which will be held throughout CEFBEX. Here, visitors can get up close and personal with the industry’s most seasoned chefs and learn a thing or two about their expert cooking techniques.

Hands down the biggest food event in the region, CEFBEX 2017 gathers the most influential figures in the F&B industry to deliver an invigorating and memorable culinary journey for everyone – bridging the gap between the purveyors of the F&B trade and its community of passionate eaters!

Don’t miss out on the hottest foodie event of the season! For more information, follow Cebu Food and Beverages Expo on Facebook and @CebuFoodandBeveragesExpo on Instagram. Tell all your foodie friends and family about it and we’ll see you there! /PR