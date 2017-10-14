Sara Duterte to Trillanes: ‘Show your balls’

Show your balls, Pinocchio.

This was Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte’s latest tirades against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV which she posted in her social media accounts on Friday.

“Tigas ng mukha mo magsabi pamilya ng mamatay tao at magnanakaw kami pero nagtatago ka sa parliamentary immunity. Pakita mo bayag mo, huwag mo itago ‘yan sa Senado,” she said.

Sara was reacting to Trillanes’ statement Thursday that he did not know her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, was a “murderer” when he sought the latter’s help in last year’s elections. Trillanes ran but lost in the vice presidential race in 2016.

But the presidential daughter, in her social media posts, cited that the “DDS goons, gold and girls” issues had long been raised against her father since the 1995 elections. DDS is Davao Death Squad, which was allegedly paid by Duterte, then mayor of Davao City, to kill criminals and enemies.

Sara said that in fact, the Commission on Human Rights during the time of then chairperson, and now Senator Leila de Lima, had investigated the DDS.

But despite all the issues hurled at her father, she said, Trillanes still sought the President’s help.

“Naconfine ka ba ng matagal sa mental? Alam na ng buong mundo ang isyu pero ikaw hindi mo parin alam? You are lying,” Sara said.

“Maiba pa tayo, since now we have established lying, prove to everybody that piece of shit paper of bank accounts you are waving around is not fake, Pinocchio,” she said.

Trillanes has been accusing the President of having billions of pesos in bank accounts.

“If you made VP Binay go away without a fight, ang babae na Bisaya hindi umaatras. Kayang-kaya ko makipag away ng tatlong dekada, laking Mindanao ako. Kung ang Presidente ng Pilipinas ay inaaway ko, ikaw pa ba?” Sara said.

Binay is former Vice President Jejomar Binay, who was investigated by the Senate for allegedly having unexplained wealth. It was Trillanes who initiated the probe against Binay.

“Kala mo porket tahimik ako dahil takot ako, kagwang, umiiwas lang ako sa away. Pero may hangganan ang lahat, now is your time to shine,” she said.

“Don’t ask us to prove you wrong, prove first na hindi ka nagsisinungaling. Fight!” she further said.

INQUIRER.net is reaching out to Senator Trillanes as of this story’s publication.