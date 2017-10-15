Cebu City to deploy buses for stranded passengers on Monday

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak assured that 15 Kaohsiung buses will be on standby for stranded passengers on Monday, October 16 due to a scheduled transport strike.

Transport group Piston will be holding a nationwide transport strike tomorrow.

Tumulak said the buses will only be deployed in areas where there will be stranded commuters. The Kaohsiung buses are free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the Kaoshiung buses, another 10 Ceres buses will also be on standby. Commuters who will choose to take the Ceres buses would have to pay a minimum fare.

Tumulak said he was able to talk to PISTON-Cebu coordinator Greg Perez who assured him that Cebu City won’t be gravely affected by the strike since they only have a few members in Cebu City.

The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are expected to bear the brunt of tomorrow’s transport strike.

Malacañang Palace announced the suspension of government work, and classes at all levels of both public and private nationwide tomorrow.

For employees of private companies who will still have to report for work tomorrow, Tumulak said there will still be public transportation available.

Cebu City Transportation Office operations chief Francisco Ouano added that other alternative transportation like Angkas, Grab, Uber and even motorcycles for hire can be used by them.

Ouano said traffic enforcers will be deployed as is in their usual areas of responsibility.

Eight traffic patrol cars will be roving around the city to check the situation.