Supt. Emerson Dante is new CPPO deputy director

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo signed a memorandum order appointing Supt. Emerson Dante as the new deputy director in Cebu province.

Dante will be taking the position from Supt. Ryan Manongdo, who will soon serve as deputy commander of the public safety company in Region VI.

Dante said he will continue the legacy of Manongdo.

He added that he will give full cooperation to the Police Regional Office and CPPO to ensure that Cebu province continue to prosper.

He also vowed to take strategic actions to reduce crimes in the province and the entire region.

Dante is set to leave his position as chief of the Investigation Detective Management Branch in the coming days. CCPO has yet to identify his replacement.