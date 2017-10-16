Bai Hotel: Five-star service without the fuss

Bai is a Cebuano way of calling a friend, a comrade, an acquaintance or even a stranger. It perfectly depicts the innate friendliness and natural hospitality of the Cebuanos. These traits are what the homegrown hotel brand Bai Hotel aims to exemplify with its fuss-free world-class service that would make anyone feel right at home. It’s like staying with a friend, but with top-notch amenities.

Deemed as the biggest hotel in the VisMin area, Bai Hotel boasts 668 spacious and modern rooms categorized into Select Service, Full Service, and Executive Club Service. Select Service is designed for the budget traveler with more affordable rooms equipped with only the basic amenities, perfect for tour groups. The Full Service, on the other hand, has complete amenities and are located on the higher floors. As a necessity for five-star hotels, Bai also has the high-end Executive Club Service which features a 24-hour Butler service, 50% savings on secretarial services, afternoon tea, cocktails & canapes, complimentary shoe shine service, complimentary daily laundry for two items, late check-out until 4 PM, 1 hour per day free usage of Club Board Room, Club private dining room usage, and much more.

Since its soft opening last September 27, Bai Hotel has already opened over 300 out of the 668 rooms. Their rooms include Deluxe and Deluxe Suites, Premier and Premier Suites, Executive, Junior Suites, Executive One-Bedroom Suites, Executive Two-Bedroom Suites, Penthouse Suite, and Presidential Suite. All the rooms have world-class access control systems, complimentary WiFi, individual climate control, individual refrigerator, in-room electronic deposit box, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), smoke detectors, sprinkler system, electric iron and ironing board, and 24-hour in-room dining service.

Other hotel amenities include a spa, an outdoor lap pool on the 21st floor, and a fitness center with sauna and steam rooms.

Aside from having the largest number of rooms, Bai Hotel also takes pride in eight hotel-operated food and beverage outlets; five of which have started operating – Lobby Lounge, Wallstreet Coffee & Bar, Ume Japanese Cuisine, Marble + Grain Steakhouse, Cafe Bai, and the Pool Bar. Their all-day dining buffet Cafe Bai serves Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at P888++ (Sundays to Thursdays) and P988++ (Fridays to Saturdays). As a special Soft Opening Promo, Cafe Bai offers discounted rates for the first 100 walk-in customers each day. Indulge in a wide selection of Asian to Western dishes at just P499++ from Mondays to Sundays. The promo runs until October 31, 2017.



Bai Hotel also provides spacious function rooms for your special events including business conferences, meetings, galas, press events, weddings, and other social events. Their function rooms range from 182-sqm seminar rooms to a 655-sqm Ballroom.

Managed by Bai Global Properties Group, Bai Hotel is a member of Worldhotels, an exclusive group of independent hotels around the globe.

Bai Hotel is located at Ouano Avenue cor. Seno Boulevard, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City. For inquiries and reservations, call (+63 32) 342-8888 / 355-8888 or email info@baihotel.com.ph. Visit their website www.baihotels.com.