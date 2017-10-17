No transport strike in Cebu today

Cebu’s transport group would not be joining a transport strike on Tuesday but would be joining a rally instead.

Members of the Pinagkaisang Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) would attend the rally led by the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), said their Cebu president, Greg Perez.

“We will be joining our friends in KMP in their protest dubbed as Lakbayan.

But only few members of Piston committed to today’s march,” said Perez.

At least 500 farmers were expected to converge at P. Del Rosario Street in Cebu City before marching down to Plaza Independencia for a rally.

Nick Abaloso, KMP Cebu president, said the Lakbayan is part of the celebration of World Foodless Day