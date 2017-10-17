Palma: Pray for Vidal’s recovery

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma called on the Catholic faithful anew to pray for the recovery of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal as he plans to visit him within this week and consult with doctors on how to care for him.

Palma said doctors are continually monitoring the 86-year-old Vidal, who remains under observation and medication inside the intensive care unit of the Perpetual Succour Hospital.

“Sayud na man kita nga anybody will become weak, pero stable and under continued monitoring sa atong mga doctor (We all know that anybody will become weak, but he’s stable and under continued monitoring by our doctors),” Palma told reporters.

He said he was unable to talk to Vidal last Monday since Vidal was undergoing dialysis at the time.

Vidal was rushed to the hospital after falling ill due to sepsis as a result of the immune response to bacterial infection in the blood.

Vidal suffered a mild stroke in September 2013 and was in and out of the hospital in 2014 due to pneumonia.

He served as archbishop of Cebu for 29 years until his resignation in October 2010.

Then Pope Benedict XVI accepted Vidal’s resignation the following year and he was succeeded by Palma.