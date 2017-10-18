Boy found dead inside hole at Talisay church

A DEAD nine-year-old boy was found deep in a hole where a church was being renovated in Barangay Jaclopan, Talisay City, yesterday morning.

SPO1 Perlie Orleaneda of the Talisay City police precinct identified the victim as Sefury Walteros, a grade 2 student of the Jaclopan Elementary School.

Orleaneda said the victim’s grandmother Nelia Labrador told them that he went out to play since there were no classes that day due to the transport strike.

Labrador said Walteros left the house at noon and she thought he would play computer games with the neighborhood kids.

When he failed to come home at 5 p.m., she asked help from neighbors and barangay officials to search for him.

It was only at 5 a.m. yesterday that a tanod told Labrador that her grandson was found dead deep into a hole that filled up with water due to last Tuesday afternoon’s rains.

The hole was part of the foundation of a Catholic Church undergoing reconstruction near Labrador’s home. Orleaneda said the boy may have slipped and fallen into the hole and had no one to ask for help since the workers didn’t report that day.

Tanods recovered Walteros’ body from the hole. The parish priest promised to pay for the child’s burial expenses.