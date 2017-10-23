Pink Barbie exhibit set on October 23

SM City Cebu together with ICanServe Foundation will launch the Pink Barbie exhibit on October 23 at the Northwing Atrium.

Dubbed as Pink Barbie on the Pink Carpet, the exhibit will feature a pink carpet affair with 30 Barbie dolls clothed in glamorous designs by graduating students and alumni of USC Fashion Design.

Shoppers may purchase a specially designed Barbie for the benefit of ICanServe Foundation. ICanServe relies on the generosity of donors in urgently pursuing the mission to educate women on breast cancer, promote early detection, encourage women to take charge of their health and subsidize women on cancer treatments.

Breast Cancer is the no. 1 form of cancer in women worldwide. One in every eight women will suffer from the illness in the course of her lifetime.

Early detection can save lives and may help avoid belligerent treatment.

The Pink Barbie exhibit will run from October 23 to 29 at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. /PR