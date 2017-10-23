PRO waiting on Talisay cops list

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-7) is waiting on the Talisay City Police Station to submit its list of police officers to be relieved and retrained this month.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said they were informed about the plan by Supt. Jason Villamater, Talisay City police chief, by the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

“(CPPO already gave) warning to the Talisay City police to step up. He (Supt. Jason Villamater) needs to retrain his personnel and we will support it,” Espino said.

Espino said it is not easy to replace police personnel so the replacement of Talisay City police personnel will be done in batches.

“Those low-performing cops will undergo retraining while those who have issues will be relieved,” Espino said.

Earlier, Supt. Ryan Manongdo, deputy director of the CPPO, said about 73 Talisay City police officers will undergo retraining.

Espino said those who will undergo retraining can return to their post at Talisay City police while those to be replaced are facing charges of extortion.

“We are still waiting for the commander (Talisay City police chief Villamater) to submit the list,” Espino said.