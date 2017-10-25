Cordova to give cash reward for cyberporn tipsters

Cordova town mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho announced on Wednesday her plans to give cash rewards to people who can give credible information on cases of cyber pornography.

The mayor’s statement came a day after a 38-year old woman was arrested for allegedly engaging into cyber porn.

The woman was arrested after two weeks of surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven minors were rescued during the operation.

Sitoy-Cho said she proposed a P20,000 cash reward for those who can help solve the cyber porn problem of the town.

“Ang reward money will be P20,000 for pointing out a cyber sex den in cordova and modako siya depende sa kadako sa information na ilang maihatag (The reward money will be P20,000 for those who can point cybersex dens in Cordova and it may be bigger depending on the information they can give),” Sitoy-Cho said.