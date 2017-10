The Nissan GT-R coupe was displayed at the Nissan Cebu Distributor Inc. showroom Thursday and Friday.

Cebu Daily News got a chance to take a closer look at the Katsura Orange-colored coupe, which is powered by a 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 engine handbuilt by Tetsushi Matsumoto and capable of producing 570 pferdestarkes (562 HP) and 637 newton meter of torque.

Other highlights include a hand-crafted titanium exhaust and a BOSE audio system.

More photos here: