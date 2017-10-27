Police on alert vs drug personalities

AS PART of the security measures to be undertaken by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, they will be on the alert for possible drug personalities who may take advantage of the holidays to sell illegal drugs, especially in cemeteries.

CCPO Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) chief Supt. Ryan Devaras said even if they can no longer actively conduct drug-related operations, they will still monitor these illegal activities and immediately coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) if there are suspects arrested.

He said it is highly possible that drug personalities would operate especially with the Executive Order issued by President Rodrigo Duterte to leave all drug operations to PDEA.

He warned that these drug personalities should not be complacent because “we can arrest them through plain view and that is one way of helping the leading agency.”

Devaras said they are now in close coordination with the PDEA, and both agencies are working together to suppress drug peddling.

There will be 900 policemen deployed in all the cemeteries in Cebu City. There will also be security forces in seaports and airport as well as in bus, jeepney and V-Hire terminals. / Intern Julien Pinero