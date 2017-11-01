20,000 people visit Cebu City Cemeteries

Taking advance of the fine weather, thousands of Cebuanos have gone out of their homes and have started to crowd private and public cemeteries in Cebu City.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported that at least 20,000 people crowded 15 cemeteries in the city as of 10 a.m. today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd count included Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, his wife and Councilor Margot Osmeña and their son Miguel who visited relatives’ grave at the Doña Pepang cemetery around 10 a.m. An even bigger crowd is expected in cemeteries later in the afternoon.

Pagasa said an improved weather condition will be experienced in Cebu after tropical depression Ramil continues to move closer to Calamian Group of Islands in Palawan.

As of 10 a.m., Ramil was estimated 85 kilometers East Southeast of Coron Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 45kph near the center and gustiness of 60kph.

While Cebuanos crowd cemeteries, Mayor Osmeña said it is important for them to also remember the needed to keep graveyards and its vicinity free of litter.

“Just to remind everyone, Kalag-Kalag is a day where garbage volume increases dramatically, so I am asking you to please throw your garbage in the properly designated areas,” Osmeña posted on Facebook at noontime today.

“If there is any place you see where garbage collection is lacking, you can call our hotline at 0912 444 5555.

This number is available anytime, not just for Kalag-Kalag. If they don’t respond in 24 hours, text me at 0917 329 9999 and I will handle it myself:),” he added.