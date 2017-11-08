City Hall questions firm’s tax payments

ASIDE from inconveniencing motorists, Vic Enterprises had not been paying the right amount of taxes to Cebu City, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said yesterday.

In a press conference yesterday, the mayor said he received reports that the company based in M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City isn’t paying correct taxes to City Hall.

“I don’t think they are paying the right taxes. They pay Cebu City P1 million in taxes. They pay Mandaue P5 million in taxes,” he told reporters.

Sought for comment, City Treasurer Tessie Camarillo said they are now reviewing the tax payments of Vic Enterprises.

City Legal Officer Joseph Bernaldez said the report from the City Treasurer’s Office (CCTO) and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) will form the basis of their show cause order to Vic Enterprises.

Bernaldez said he is still waiting for the reports of the two offices. “We will send the order as soon as possible, hopefully within this week,” he said.

Mayor Osmeña earlier said he was bent on closing the firm after continued complaints that mud and dust caused by their trucks are causing “unbearable” inconvenience on residents near the area as well as motorists who pass by.

Their heavy equipment are also allegedly destroying the roads in the area. The mayor said he would prefer if the establishment moves somewhere else.

“There seems to be a public clamor. We cannot accept that kind of operation. The people are suffering but we will let the legal work it out. They will legalize the justification. I just want them to move out. They can move elsewhere,” he said yesterday.

“They are making fun out of the Cebuanos. They are tormenting the people of Cebu. They are clearly undesirable,” he said.

Vicente Ong, owner of Vic Enterprises, visited the mayor last Tuesday to ask him to reconsider his decision.

But Osmeña said he was not convinced. Cebu Daily News sought a representative of Vic Enterprises for comment but the official, who requested anonymity, said they will just release one later on.