A FORMER traffic enforcer died after he was hit by a passenger jeepney Saturday evening.

Emmanuel Gelig headed home on board his motorcycle when a route 12C passenger jeepney hit him at Katipunan St. Cebu City.

PO2 Paul Dennis Traya of the Cebu City Traffic Patrol Group said the 44-year-old Gelig sustained a serious head injury. “The witnesses said the force of the impact was substantial,” Traya said.