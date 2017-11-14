Indonesia wins Miss International 2017, Mariel de Leon fails to make the cut

THERE was no back-to-back win for the Philippines in this year’s Miss International 2017.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza of the Philippines passed on the crown to Indonesia’s Kevin Lilliana during the pageant held yesterday in Tokyo, Japan.

A 21-year old model, Lilliana was crowned Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2017 before she was sent as the country’s official representative to the Miss International 2017 pageant. She was also awarded Best Dresser in the Miss International 2017 pageant.

The other winners were Chanelle Welhelmina Maria of Curacao (first runner-up), Diana Croce of Venezuela (second runner-up), Amber Dew of Australia (third runner-up) and Natsuki Tsuitsui of Japan (fourth runner-up).

Miss Australia also won the Miss Perfect Body award. The Philippines’ Mariel de Leon did not make it to the top 15, the first cut of the competition. De Leon wore the creations of Cebuano designer Cary Santiago during the national costume and gown competition.

She wore a knee length gray dress with a Sarimanok headdress. “My interpreration of the mythical bird Sarimanok. PH #artc#wearableart #distinctive,” Santiago said in a Facebook post.

During the gown competition, De Leon wore a glittering gown.

Her parents, celebrity couple Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon were present during the competition yesterday.

Before the grand finals took place, Sandy posted on her Instagram account a heartwarming message for her daughter.

“Today, just like any other day in our lives, whatever happens, we leave everything to our ALMIGHTY GOD. Our deepest gratitude to everyone who supported and truly cared for our daughter Mariel.

Those who never left her side and had a change of heart in spite of all negative feedbacks she has been receiving from other people. All because you chose to see only the good side of our daughter Mariel.”

“Your love, prayers and encouragment has made her and the love of our family even stronger. We will be forever grateful.

To all her haters and bashers I only speak of blessings from our good and loving God for all of you and that is truly coming from my heart.

We have such an amazing God!” “Everything that Mariel is doing now is not just for her or for her family but more so for our country, the Philippines, and for the greater glory of God.

God bless our country and our people,” Sandy ended her post.