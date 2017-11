The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma exacted sweet revenge against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), beating the Jaguars, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11, to bag the Cesafi men’s volleyball crown on Sunday afternoon at the University of San Carlos Main Gym.

The titular victory marked SWU-Phinma’s third championship in league history having won the title in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.