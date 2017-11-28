Ilene de Vera competes tonight for Miss Asia Pacific International 2017

THIS MONTH of pageants ends today as another Filipina vies for another international title.

Cebuana beauty queen Ilene Astrid De Vera, who won Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017, is representing the country for the Miss Asia Pacific International 2017.

Let’s get to know more about De Vera, who is set to compete tonight at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.

She had a fun countdown on her Instagram days before the Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 pageant began in Manila.

De Vera was handpicked to represent Cebu for Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017. Luckily, she was able to win the title giving her the chance to represent the country for the international pageant.

“When I got the news, I only had a week left to prepare for @mutyangpilipinas. Talk about being an instant beauty queen,” she said.

Before she joined Mutya ng Pilipinas, De Vera worked as a marketing officer in a real estate and leasing company.

De Vera has been in the modeling industry for seven years.

When she was 15 years old, she was scouted by a designer while attending a wedding ceremony.

“The funny thing about it is that I really wasn’t supposed to be there because my mom just made her last-minute plus one. Now seven years after, I’m proud to look back at the work I’ve done and the people I’ve met through this job,” she said.

De Vera, 21, is a graduate of Mass Communications at University of the Philippines Cebu.

In one of her Instagram posts, she revealed that she wanted to become a flight attendant.

“I always dreamt of holding office in the skies. I really want and still want to be an international cabin crew. I almost made that dream come true a year ago but some things just didn’t work well for it to be realized,” she said.

De Vera also said that during college days, she joined rallies outside the campus.

She shared a photo of her on Instagram holding a placard that reads, “Education is a right not a privilege.”

“I specifically joined those that concerned our right to free education and the just compensation of workers. For so long, holding rallies and demonstrations are a taboo in our society and that is mainly the reason why I joined it,” she said.

De Vera also want to show to people and change what they think about rallies.

“Rallies are a form of unification and it can always be done in a peaceful way. In fact, a portion of our constitution allows free execution of such so long that it does not cause prejudice to the rights of others,” she explained.

The Cebuana beauty queen also described herself as an outdoor person. She loves trekking, swimming, boating, and fun road trips.

She does not like chocolates.

Her favorite color scheme is when the sun sets in an ombre pink, orange or yellow.

For clothes, she loves thrift-shopping and enjoys online shopping than buying at the mall.

When she is stressed, she dresses more stylishly.