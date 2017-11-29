Jolly University wraps up reg’l tour at Cebu F&B expo

THE country’s long-running campus-wide cooking competition, Jolly University, successfully concluded its regional tour series at the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo (Cefbex) held recently in SM Cebu City.

Jolly University again demonstrated its commitment to provide key skills training for future leaders of the food service by sponsoring the aspiring chefs in Cebu during the Student Market Basket Competition event at Cefbex.

Cefbex served as the fitting venue for Jolly University as it reaches out to more cooking talents in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the Cefbex, Jolly University also took part at the Davao Culinary Cup and the Bicol Food Expo as part of their regional tours in promoting the mission of Jolly University.

Meanwhile, Abigail Ng Reyes, AVP for Marketing of Fly Ace Corporation, announced the upcoming launch of the 5th Jolly University that will open new doors to aspiring culinary students and student entrepreneurs.

Jolly University aims to hone the skills and talents of culinary students and food entrepreneurs who wish to experience beyond-the-classroom mentorship done by known industry experts.

The registration for University Year 5 will be announced and made available on Jolly Eats Facebook Page (facebook.com/jollyeats) or Jolly Food Line website www.jolly.com.ph.