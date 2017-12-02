LTFRB issues special permits for buses amid threats of a transport strike

IN anticipation of a transport strike on Monday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) issued special permits for private bus operators to ply routes in Metro Cebu.

A memo issued by LTFRB Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon last Friday, contained a request for traffic enforcers in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion and Talisay City, not to apprehend the 25 MyBus units which are expected to load and unload passengers beyond their designated bus stops.

“MyBus units are however not authorized to travel beyond their designated routes. Prevailing rates shall apply. This is being adapted only as a temporary measure in light of the announced public transport disruption on December 4,” the memo read.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) announced that they would hold a nationwide picket rally to protest the phaseout of 15-year-old jeepneys effective January next year.

The group however assured that they will not hold a transport strike.

Cuizon said they also issued a special permit to Vallacar Transit, operator of Ceres Bus, to provide at least 20 units — 10 in Cebu City, and five each for Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, to ferry passengers this Monday.

“The special permit for Ceres Bus also comes with a special rate for passengers. At any distance, they will only pay P10 for the bus ride,” he said.

“Of course, we don’t discount the possibility that what they’re calling as ‘public transport disruption’ or ‘picket rally’ is just another fancy term for ‘strike’ considering that in transportation laws, anyone conducting a transport strike with the public’s welfare at stake may result to suspension and cancellation of their franchises. That’s why they’re using these terms to dodge sanctions,” said Cuizon.

Earlier yesterday, Piston–Cebu President Greg Perez announced that they did not ask the more than 200 jeepney drivers who are part of their organization to ‘go on a holiday’ this Monday.

Piston national president, George San Mateo, had announced the holding of their fourth nationwide strike on Monday to oppose the Duterte administration’s plan to phase out old and dilapidated jeepneys.

“But here in Cebu, we only encouraged our members to join the picket rally in front of the LTFRB-7, together with other groups affiliated with us,” Perez said.

He added only selected members from Piston–Cebu are expected to participate the rally in front of LTFRB–7 at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

“No, (it won’t paralyze the public transportation system in Metro Cebu). We will rally in front of the LTFRB–7 to continue our protest against the Duterte administration’s plans on phase out of jeepneys this January,” Perez explained. With Inquirer.net