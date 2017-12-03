Newbie runner from Davao del Sur wins men’s 42k crown

AFTER seven years of running, Joerge Andrade of Digos City, Davao del Sur finally made it to the top in the National Milo Marathon Grand Finals.

The 24-year-old Andrade, virtually unknown in the country’s running scene, logged a breakout performance as he clocked two hours, 39 minutes and 34 seconds to win the men’s 42-kilometer crown of the prestigious race yesterday.

His performance caught everyone by surprise.

“When I saw who the winner was for the 42-kilometer run, I never had an idea who he was,” said Run Rio’s Andrew Neri. “This guy just came out of the blue.”

Andrade said in a press conference at the Cebu City Sports Center after the race that he, himself, did not expect to win.

“There are a lot of runners and a lot of veterans on the field so I never thought of winning,”

Andrade had already ran 21 kilometers twice before. Once was during the Milo Marathon qualifying in General Santos, where he finished third place with a time of 1 hour and 16 minutes. The other was in a running event in Siargao.

It was Andrade’s second try in the 42k distance, too.

What made the feat impressive was that Andrade didn’t even have proper training and doesn’t even have a coaching staff. He said he just works on his speed and stamina.

“I run 20-kilometers to 30-kilometers a day to maintain my stamina,” said the Andrade, a salesman of a store which caters assorted outdoor gears.

Aside from the trophy, Andrade won a cash prize of P150,000, which he said he will use to help put up his own business.