UV downs USJ-R to sweep CBAA titles

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) swept the titles in both the 46-up and 45-under divisions of the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association Basketball Alumni (CBAA) tournament last Sunday at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Powered by former Tanduay cager Renato Alforque, UV’s 46-up squad outlasted the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 76-72.

Alforque scored 25 points and was backed by man-mountain Bonel Balingit and Montoy Singson, who chipped in 15 and 12 markers, respectively.

In the 45-below division, UV also upended USJ-R, 103-101, to nab the title.

Sharpshooter Aldrin Ocanada led the way for UV with 22 points while Abe Galinato pitched in 20. Jojo Maglasang added 18, Sonny Toring had 17 while Randy dela Pisa charted 16 to round out UV’s double-figure scorers.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University won third place honors in the 46-up with a 92-91 win over the CCC/University of Cebu. The University of San Carlos, on the other hand, won third place in the 45-below with an 80-71 win over CCC/UC.

The Scores:

(46-up)

UV (76) – Alforque 25, Balingit 15, Singson 12, Grafe 11, Grafe 7, Cabanca 5, Solis 3, Dolorido 2.

USJ-R (72) – Lastimoso 19, Castro 12, Buhay 12, Del Ocampo 10, Nalos 9, Abarquez 4, Abella 2, Gurrea 2.

(45-Below)

UV (103) – Ocanada 22, Galinato 20, Maglasang 18, Toring 17, Dela Pisa 16, Dagapioso 6, Duran 2, Bustamante 2, Wagwag 2.

USJ-R (101) – Espina 23, Sumanpan 22, Daruca 20, Abo 16, Galinero 7, Plant 5, Arnoc 4.