Search for article

Police to reactivate drug enforcement unit

SHARES:

01:14 PM December 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Nestle L. Semilla, December 6th, 2017 01:14 PM

 

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) plans to reactivate its Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to include the police back to the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Information officer of PRO-7 said he welcomed the president’s order.

“His trust and confidence to the police have returned, we will do our best to improve our anti-illegal drugs campaign,” said Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 information officer.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte signed an order directing the PNP to give active support to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017