Police to reactivate drug enforcement unit

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) plans to reactivate its Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to include the police back to the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Information officer of PRO-7 said he welcomed the president’s order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His trust and confidence to the police have returned, we will do our best to improve our anti-illegal drugs campaign,” said Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 information officer.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte signed an order directing the PNP to give active support to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the campaign against illegal drugs.