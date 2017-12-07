Magsayo more inspired after meeting Pacquiao

WORLD Boxing Organization (WBO) international featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is more inspired to train harder for his upcoming fights after being commended by the Senate last Tuesday for his victory over Japanese Shota Hayashi in his hometown in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The unbeaten Magsayo successfully defended his WBO international featherweight title last November 25 against Hayashi, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

One of the highlights of his visit to the senate was meeting eight-division world champion and now Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the 22-year-old Boholano knockout artist of ALA Boxing Gym, he was very happy to meet the boxing legend Pacquiao.

“I am very happy because one of my dreams came true to meet Manny Pacquiao in person,” said Magsayo. “I looked up to him even before I started boxing when I was a kid.”

He added that the recognition gave him more reason to train hard and fuel his dream to become a world champion.

Magsayo has 18 wins, 13 by knockouts. He is currently ranked number two in the WBO featherweight division, whose current champion is Oscar Valdez.

There were two senate resolutions filed to commend not just Magsayo but also the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas, who recently defended his title against Jamie Conlan in Belfast, Ireland last November 18.