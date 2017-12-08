Palicte, rival make weight, NABF title battle today

ASTON ‘Mighty’ Palicte and his opponent Jose Alfredo Rodriguez passed the official weigh-in yesterday for their North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight title showdown today in Round Rock, Texas, USA.

The 26-year old Cebu City based Bago City, Negros Occidental native Palicte tipped the weighing scale exactly at 115-pounds while the 28-year old Rodriguez of Sinaloa, Mexico weighed in at 113.7lbs.

Palicte will be defending the NABF super flyweight title for the first time since winning it last year against American Oscar Cantu via split decision in Las Vegas in his debut fight in the U.S.

Palicte holds a record of 23 wins with 19 knockouts and two defeats while Rodriguez, a former world title challenger has 32 wins, 19 knockouts with six losses.

Palicte’s most recent bout was against compatriot John Mark Apolinario last June in General Santos City where he won by technical knockout (TKO).

Today’s bout is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.