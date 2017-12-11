Search for article

Militant groups renew calls for justice for slain Karapatan chief, EJK victims

11:58 AM December 11th, 2017

Militant groups renewed their cry for justice for the death of Karapatan leader Elisa Babayos, victims of extrajudicial killings and illegal arrests.

Jaime Paglinawan Sr., Bayan-Central Visayas chairman, said they would still fight for the human rights of laborers, drivers, and former overseas workers

Paglinawan and around 50 members of Bayan, Piston, Anak Pawis and Gabriela made their call for justice during a rally in Cebu City as a way to mark the 69th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

