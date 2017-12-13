Two men with drugs arrested in police checkpoint

Two men were caught with shabu on Tuesday night while in a checkpoint in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Amiro Makausor, 35, from Barangay Tabunok, and Nathaniel Empuerto, 30, from Barangay Cansujog in Talisay were arrested after they were stopped in a checkpoint by a police team led by Police Inspector Inarvic Florence, Deputy chief of Talisay Police at 6 p.m.

Police recovered six small sachets of suspected shabu from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.