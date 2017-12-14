Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Talisay

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead by her alleged boyfriend following a heated argument in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City on December 14, Thursday morning.

Ronabeb Cabuenas, from Barangay Tabunok, sustained a gunshot wound in the chest while the police identified the suspect as Jarry Parab, who fled after the incident.

According to PO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo, of Talisay Police homicide section, the lodge cashier heard a burst of gunfire after Parab and Cabuenas checked in around 3 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the incident.