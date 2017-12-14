Four drug suspects nabbed in Danao

FOUR drug suspects were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Limpyo, Danao City on December 14, Thursday morning.

On 12 a.m. Christian Sanchez and Dario Matiga were arrested in Barangay Looc, while on 1:49 a.m. Llyod Singculan and Joselito Batulan were arrested in Barangay Poblacion for selling illegal drugs.

Police seized 20 small sachets of shabu from the suspects with a total worth of P13,000 and P650 believed to be proceeds from illegal drugs.

The four drug suspects are now detained at the Danao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.