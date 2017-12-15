City scholars can now get their TORs

THE more than 2,000 city scholars in the Asian College of Technology International Education Foundation Inc. (Actief) enrolled on the academic year 2014-2016 may now start claiming their transcript of records.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña himself announced the court approval of the compromise agreement on his Facebook post the other day.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Agustus Young, chair for the committee on Education and Scholarships, met with the president of the school yesterday to discuss the arrangement on the settlement of the remaining dues of the city scholars.

“We finalized the terms nga naa sa compromise agreement yesterday. It’s now a matter of releasing na, the students just have to get their clearance to process their TORs,” Young said.

After yesterday’s meeting, Actief agreed to release the TORs of the scholars even before their dues are fully paid.

“This is one of the things I asked them kay magprocess pa ta and will just inform the COA that the court has already made a decision unya bayran na nato,” Young said.

Based on the compromise agreement, P26 million were billed for the first and second semesters of academic year 2014-2015, while another P23 million were billed for the first and second semesters of academic year 2015-2016 and first semester of 2016-2017.