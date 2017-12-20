Search for article

UV gets crushed by Chiang Kai Shek in PSSBC semis

SHARES:

07:00 PM December 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jonas N. Panerio, December 20th, 2017 07:00 PM

 

The end of the line came for the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers as they got waylaid by the Chiang Kai Shek College Blue Dragons, 60-91, in the semifinals of the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship on Wednesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Ironically, it was a Cebuano in former University of San Carlos wingman John Galinato who helped the Blue Dragons trounce the Baby Lancers as he finished with a game-high 19 points.

The Baby Lancers got 13 points and seven boards from Ivan Maata.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.