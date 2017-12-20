UV gets crushed by Chiang Kai Shek in PSSBC semis

The end of the line came for the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers as they got waylaid by the Chiang Kai Shek College Blue Dragons, 60-91, in the semifinals of the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship on Wednesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Ironically, it was a Cebuano in former University of San Carlos wingman John Galinato who helped the Blue Dragons trounce the Baby Lancers as he finished with a game-high 19 points.

The Baby Lancers got 13 points and seven boards from Ivan Maata.