New Year’s Day fire razes two-story house in Carcar

IT was a peaceful start of the year 2018 in Barangay Bolinawan, City of Carcar until a huge fire burned down a two-story house shortly after 1 a.m.

Rodrigo Barjiyo, along with his family,was sleeping in the second-floor bedrooms and woke up, startled by a “crackling sound”.

He saw the second-floor ceiling on fire, woke his family members and immediately exited the burning structure.

Carcar Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-Carcar) received the fire alarm at 1:40 a.m. and immediately responded. Firefighters declared a “fire out” at 3 a.m.

PO2 Regie Amad of the Carcar City Police Station said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage.

No one was injured in the blaze, however, damages are estimated in excess of P3 million which include home appliances, a motorcycle and a car.